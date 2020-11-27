Hernando deputies investigate explosion, tractor-trailer fires at Brooksville Walmart

article

Hernando County firefighters battled flames that spread between three tractor-trailers at a Walmart, as deputies continue to investigate an explosion that was heard just before the fire started.

A deputy was already stationed at the store, located at 13300 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville, when an explosion was heard on the western side of the building around 5 a.m. The deputy called the fire department and additional deputies.

Photo shows flames spreading among the tractor-trailers at Walmart. (Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office said, at the time, one tractor-trailer was on fire. The deputy checked for occupants and removed one occupant from one of the other two tractor-trailers.

As other deputies arrived, the Walmart was evacuated. By the time fire crews arrived, the fire spread to two other tractor-trailers.

The store will remain closed until further notice, including all entry points to the store. Officials said when the fire is under control, they will determine whether there is any damage to the Walmart building. Then they will decide whether the store will reopen Friday.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

