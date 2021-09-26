Hernando County firefighter dies from COVID-19 complications

article

David Hackett, 44, died from complications of COVID-19 on Saturday evening, according to Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.

David Hackett joined the department in 2002 and was promoted to driver engineer in 2013. HCFES says he dedicated his life to his family and fire service and followed in the footsteps of his father, Dennis Hackett a retired District Chief from HCFES.

David Hackett leaves behind a wife and two children.

HCFES is asking the community to keep the Hackett family in their thoughts and prayers during this time.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be released at a later date.

