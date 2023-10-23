Here's why gas prices in Florida are poised to set new 2023 low, AAA says

The state average for a gallon of gas in Florida dropped again last week by 10 cents and AAA said prices are poised to set a new 2023 low.

As of Monday morning, the average gas price in the Sunshine State is $3.22, more than a 40-cent decline per gallon over the past 34 days.

Right now, Orlando is one of the least expensive metro markets in Florida. The average price of gas in the City Beautiful sits at $3.12 per gallon.

"Gas prices are still following the downward momentum created by the seasonal downturn in fuel demand, coupled with stronger gasoline supplies and the switch to cheaper winter blend gasoline," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "However, the continued streak of declines is threatened by a second week of rising oil and gasoline futures prices."

Officials said the US cost of oil saw a 1% gain last week due to ongoing concerns regarding the Israel-Hamas war.