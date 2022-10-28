article

Although the Sunshine Protection Act was passed through the U.S. Senate, Florida will still have to dial back the clocks this year for daylight savings.

Daylight savings time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and Florida residents will have to set their clocks back one hour, and it may actually be for the last time.

This depends on whether the Sunshine Protection Act passes through the house. If it does pass, the bill would move forward by one hour which is currently considered standard time by the federal government, beginning in November 2023.

The daylight saving time (DST) period in the U.S. begins each year on the second Sunday in March when clocks are set forward by one hour. They are turned back again to standard time on the first Sunday in November as DST ends.

In the last five years, 19 states have enacted legislation or passed resolutions to provide for year-round daylight saving time — Florida being one of them.

Two states — Arizona and Hawaii — currently observe permanent standard time.