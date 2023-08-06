Here's how you can get a free beer in Orlando on Monday

article

With a possible recession looming – you might as well take any opportunity to get some freebies. This Monday, anyone in the Orlando area can get a free beer at World Of Beer (WOB).

What's the catch?

The free beer will be given to anyone who has brought a lottery ticket in an attempt to win the $1.55B jackpot. Anyone who's brought a ticket can visit any WOB location a present the lottery ticket in exchange for a beer.

The restaurant will be offering its proprietary beer line, Secret Llama Blueberry or Secret Llama IPA.

The Secret Llama beer is brewed locally at Brew Hub in Lakeland, Florida, according to the company's website.

The limit is one free beer per guest and the offer is valid at the Downtown and O-Town West locations in Orlando.