Here's how much Thanksgiving will cost this year in Florida

As many prepare to hit the grocery stores ahead of Thanksgiving this year, some may be wondering if they'll see some relief on their receipt.

Since October of last year, food-at-home inflation has slowed to 2.4 percent, but that doesn't mean Thanksgiving will not be less expensive, according to a new report from Wells Fargo.

Due to record price spreads between the wholesale price supermarkets pay versus the retail prices consumers pay, there won't be a lot of relief when you purchase that turkey this year.

The report further breaks down how much each Thanksgiving item will cost you in 2023.

How much will a turkey cost me for Thanksgiving 2023?

As of November 6, turkeys will cost 16 percent less this year, despite a 29 percent drop in wholesale prices.

Retail prices (what consumers pay) for a whole fresh turkey sit around $1.37 per pound while the price of wholesale turkeys (what the supermarket pays) is $1.36 per pound compared to $1.91 per pound last year around this time of the year.

The report explains that because the original wholesale-to-retail spread started from a high price point, it's unlikely consumers will see the benefit in the steep drop in prices this year.

How much will a ham cost me for Thanksgiving 2023?

Ham prices are at all-time highs with a price of $4.56 per pound in September, up 5.2 percent from last year.

Reasons for ham prices being historically high are similar to the reasons for turkey prices, the report shows.

Now that we have the main dishes out of the way – let's talk about side dishes.

Should you buy fresh or canned cranberries?

Cranberry prices are down as shoppers can expect to pay about 20 percent less than what they paid last year. For canned cranberries, shoppers will pay almost 60 percent more than what they paid last year.

Good old sweet potatoes

This necessary Thanksgiving item has seen a 4% price hike from the previous year. Nearly two-thirds of the country's sweet potato production is in North Carolina and these popular veggies can be grown commercially and stored year-round in controlled environments.

What about regular russet potatoes?

Similar to ham, russet potatoes are at an all-time high.

The costs were at $1.17 per pound as of September, up from $1.08 last year around the same time. Consumer prices are currently up 14% from a year ago.

Green beans

Did anybody say green bean casserole?

Canned green beans are up almost 9 percent since around this time last year. Canned will cost more than fresh, similar to cranberries. You can expect to pay more if you choose not to buy them fresh.

Leafy greens

Not quite the dish most people are running during Thanksgiving dinner but its bright green color makes for a nice decoration.

This year, there is plenty of a supply of leafy greens, so salad would be a great option to add to your already-inflated dinner. Consumer prices for Romaine lettuce are currently down nearly 10 percent from last year.

Pumpkins

Last but certainly not least – pumpkins.

Those planning to make a delicious pumpkin pie this year can expect to pay 30 percent higher than what they paid last year for canned pumpkins.

Beer and wine

Beer is up about 5.2 percent from this time last year, while wine has only increased about 1.2 percent since this time last year. Why?

The global supply of wine makes it hard for domestic producers to raise their prices.