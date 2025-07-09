Here are the best Florida companies to work for, report reveals

The Brief U.S. News & World Report recently announced its list of top companies to work for, evaluating employers on pay quality, work-life balance, stability, comfort, belonging, and career development. Several Florida-based companies earned top marks—here’s how they performed across those key areas.

Job seekers! Are you looking for a company that values more than just productivity?

The U.S. News & World Report recently released its list of the best companies to work for, based on factors like pay quality, work-life balance, stability, comfort, sense of belonging, and professional development.

What they're saying:

Here is a breakdown of how the U.S. News & World Report defines those metrics:

"Quality of pay and benefits. This reflects whether employees feel adequately compensated for their work, as well as living wage data and a company’s compensation compared with competitors."

"Work-life balance and flexibility. This is based on flexible work policies, as well as employee perceptions of work-life balance and flexibility. "

"Job and company stability. Data for this metric considers things like corporate governance quality and the attrition rate of a company’s senior leadership."

"Physical and psychological comfort. This is defined as a safe work environment, from both a physical and psychological perspective."

"Belongingness and esteem. This reflects whether employees feel connected to the organization and appreciated for their contributions."

"Career opportunities and professional development. This encompasses factors such as mobility rates within a company, opportunities for benefits like tuition assistance and growth opportunities perceived by employees."

What are the best companies to work for in Florida?

Local perspective:

Here are the Florida-based businesses that made the cut and how they ranked among those key metrics.

Hilton Grand Vacations (Orlando)

A leader in vacation hospitality and entertainment, Orlando-based Hilton Grand Vacations received high scores in quality of pay, belongingness, and professional development.

Orlando, Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Orlando at SeaWorld exterior. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

NASCAR (Daytona Beach)

In Daytona Beach, the professional auto racing organization, NASCAR, received high marks for its quality of pay, stability, comfort, and sense of belonging.

The company offers diverse careers from racing operations and research and development to broadcasting and production, analytics and more.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 26, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Ravago (Orlando)

Founded in 1961, Orlando-based Ravago is an engineering and construction company committed to being a one-stop shop for customers’ needs in polymers, chemicals, and building materials.

The report gave the company a perfect score when it comes to quality of pay.

Southern Glazer's (Miami)

Based in Miami, Southern Glazer's is a consumer products company recognized for its contributions to the beverage industry. The report gave the business a high score for its quality of pay.

Cases of alcohol move down a conveyor belt at Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits LLC distribution center in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Monday, June 28, 2021. Constellation Brands is scheduled to release earnings figures on June 30. Photographer: Expand

Arthrex (Naples)

Located in Naples, Arthrex is described as a health care and research company that specializes in orthopedic innovation and education.

The company is dedicated to helping surgeons treat their patients better through the development of over 1,000 new products and procedures annually.

The buisness scored high when it came to quality of pay, stability and belongingness.

Catalina Island Company (St. Petersburg)

According to its website, Catalina Island Company has been shaping consumer behavior for over four decades by delivering personalized ads at precisely the right moment. The company is headquartered in St. Petersburg. It earned a top score for work-life balance, according to the report.

Crowley (Jacksonville)

Based in Jacksonville, Crowley is a transportation and logistics company specializing in marine and energy solutions for both commercial and government customers.

The report praises the company for its work-life balance, stability, and sense of belonging.

Guidewell (Jacksonville)

Founded in 2014, the Jacksonville-based health care company, GuideWell , is dedicated to breaking down barriers across the health ecosystem — including providers, patients, health plans, employees, and government health care programs.

Of the six factors analyzed, the company received high marks for pay, work-life balance, stability, comfort, and sense of belonging.

Southeastern Grocers (Jacksonville)

Southeastern Grocers, based in Jacksonville, ranks among the largest conventional supermarket chains in the U.S., managing regional brands such as Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie throughout the Southeast via physical stores, online delivery, and curbside pickup.

The study revealed strong ratings in stability, comfort, and feelings of belonging.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: A Winn Dixie supermarket store is seen on November 17, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that Southeastern Grocers, which owns Winn Dixie and Harveys supermarket stores primarily in the Southern U.S., is exploring Expand

Dun & Bradstreet (Jacksonville)

Dun & Bradstreet in Jacksonville is an IT company dedicated to helping organizations grow and thrive through its data cloud services and solutions. The business receive high ratings for work-life balance and stability.

Landstar (Jacksonville)

Headquartered in Jackville, Landstar is a transportation and logistics company that enables local and independent operators to efficiently deliver safe, reliable freight services. The company received high marks for work-life balance, stability, comfort, and belongingness.

MarineMax (Oldsmar)

MarineMax is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, with its corporate headquarters based in Oldsmar. The study revealed strong ratings in professional development and a sense of belonging.

PetMeds (Delray Beach)

PetMeds is an online pet pharmacy headquartered in Delray Beach, providing prescription and non-prescription medications and health products for pets. The business scored high when it came to work-life balance, stability, belongingness and professional development.

Regency Centers (Jacksonville)

Regency Centers is a real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Jacksonville that specializes in owning and operating grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company received high marks for quality of pay, work-life balance, stability, and belongingness.

Roper Technologies (Sarasota)

Roper Technologies, headquartered in Sarasota, is a diversified technology company that develops engineered products and software solutions for niche markets. The study revealed strong ratings in work-life balance and comfort.

SBA Communications Corporation (Boca Raton)

SBA Communications, based in Boca Raton, is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure, including cell towers. The business scored high when it came to work-life balance, stability, comfort and belongingness.

Superior Group of Companies (St. Petersburg)

Superior Group of Companies, headquartered in St. Petersburg, designs and manufactures apparel,, promotional products, and business branding solutions. The report praises the company for its work-life balance, stability, comfort and professional development.

The Real Brokerage (Miami)

The Real Brokerage is a tech-driven real estate brokerage based in Miami that supports agents through a cloud-based platform and revenue-sharing model. Of the six factors analyzed, the company received high marks for pay, work-life balance, stability, comfort, and sense of belonging.

Dig deeper:

To read more about these companies, or to view the full U.S. list, click here.