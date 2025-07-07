Here are Florida's most stressed cities in 2025, per study

The Brief WalletHub ranked the most and least stressed U.S. cities based on 39 stress-related metrics. Several Florida cities, including Miami, Jacksonville, and Hialeah, ranked in the top half for stress levels. Detroit was named the most stressed city, with high unemployment, poverty, and crime rates.



Feeling overwhelmed? You’re not alone. Stress is a part of life for most people, and according to a recent WalletHub study, stress levels among Americans have been on the rise in recent years.

Much of that increase is tied to ongoing economic challenges, including record-high inflation and uncertainty about the financial future.

WalletHub’s report analyzed the most and least stressed cities in America, comparing more than 180 cities across 39 key metrics. These included average weekly work hours, unemployment rates, divorce and suicide rates, and more.

What are the most stressed cities in Florida?

Of the 180 cities studied, here’s how Florida cities stacked up in terms of stress:

41. Miami

45. Jacksonville

46. Hialeah

80. Tampa

81. Port St. Lucie

91. Cape Coral

97. Orlando

99. Fort Lauderdale

109. Tallahassee

113. Pembroke Pines

115. St. Petersburg

While Florida cities didn’t top the list, several still ranked relatively high in stress levels, suggesting that economic pressures, work-life balance, and access to support systems remain ongoing challenges.

Nationally, Detroit, Michigan, was named the most stressed city. . It has the highest unemployment rate in the country at 11.4%, along with the highest poverty rate at 31.5%.

"Many Detroit residents also have stress in their family structures – the city has the second-highest separation and divorce rate and share of single-parent households. People in Detroit are physically active at low rates, too, and the city has the sixth-highest obesity rate," WalletHub said. "Safety is another big stressor, with Detroit having one of the highest violent crime rates in the country."

To see the full study, click here.

