Here are the top 10 specialty plates in Florida based on 2020 sales numbers

More than 1.68 million specialty license plates were on Florida roads in 2020.

Using data provided by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the News Service of Florida has compiled a list of the top 10 specialty plates last year by sales, which are ranked below.

1) Endless Summer: 93,986

2) University of Florida: 93,716

3) Helping Sea Turtles Survive: 91,423

4) Florida State University: 70,909

5) Protect Wild Dolphins: 52,247

6) Miami Heat: 51,572

7) Marine Corps: 48,036

8) Save the Manatee: 47,673

9) Protect the Panther: 41,080

10) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 41,004