Here are 10 of the best and worsts jobs to have if you want to retire early

The career you have chosen for yourself will likely play a large role in whether you'll be able to retire before age 65.

A recent study conducted by Retirement Investments analyzed everything from job salaries to retirement benefits to future job opportunities to determine which careers could provide you with the best chance of leaving the workforce at a younger age.

They found that the below careers are the best and worst jobs to have if you want to retire early.

Best jobs for early retirement

Software developers Nurse practitioners General & operations managers Registered nurses Lawyers Physical assistants Preschool teachers Accountants and auditors Elementary, middle and high school teachers Actuaries

Worst jobs for early retirement

Barbers Clergy Concierges Home appliance repairers Pest control workers Skincare specialists Landscape architects Judicial law clerks Acupuncturists Rehabilitation counselors

Software development topped the list for the best careers for early retirement likely due to its averag annual salary of $113,720. The career requires a bachelor's degree and is expected to have 143,400 new job openings annually.

The second-best top job is a nurse practitioner. An analysis revealed that career has the best job outlook among all the professions examined, and the industry is expected to grow by 46% annually.

Despite their lower salaries, both preschool teachers and elementary, middle, and high school teachers ranked in the top ten. The careers made the list because of their higher access to retirement benefits like pensions compared to other industries, the study revealed.

Many of the careers that ranked as the worst for early retirement are in the service industry. Since 2020, nearly 65% of surveyed full-time workers said they've had trouble saving for retirement. Those who are struggling work in either hospitality, arts and entertainment or retail.

Only 11% of workers said they chose their careers mainly based on retirement benefits.