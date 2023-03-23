15 cruise ships are setting sail from Central Florida to these popular island destinations

article

Port Canaveral has been named the best home port in the United States for the third time in a row.

According to Cruise Hive, it recently became the world's busiest passenger cruise port, surpassing Port Miami's record with more than 4 million cruise passengers.

The port is located about an hour east of Orlando, offering Central Florida residents easy access to more than 50 destinations, including the Caribbean, Bahamas, and Eastern and Western Mexico.

March 20 kicked off the first day of spring, and with summer being around the corner, families will likely consider taking a cruise for their next getaway.

If you want to take a vacation at sea but are having a hard time picking a cruise ship, here is a guide about the ships that are departing from Port Canaveral between April and December 2023, with booking availability:

Royal Caribbean

Mariner of the Seas - Cost: $500 to 900 per person (before taxes)

This cruise ship offers 4 to 8 night trips from Port Canaveral. Depending on what cruise you book, this ship travels to:

Willemstad, Curaçao

Oranjestad, Aruba

Falmouth, Jamaica

Tortola, British Virgin Islands

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda

Bimini, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas

CoCoCay, Bahamas

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Labadee, Haiti

Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas

Philipsburg, St. Maarten

Cozumel, Mexico

Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico

Independence of the Seas - Cost: $360 to $669 per person (before taxes)

This cruise ship offers 3 and 4 night trips from Port Canaveral. Depending on what cruise you book, this ship travels to:

Nassau, Bahamas

CoCoCay, Bahamas

Jewel of the Seas - Cost: $824 to $850 per person (before taxes)

This cruise ship offers 8 night round trips from Port Canaveral and 12 night one-way trips from Port Canaveral. Depending on what cruise you book, this ship travels to:

Ponta Delgada, Azores

Cherbourg, France

Dover, England

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Oranjestad, Aruba

Willemstad, Curaçao

Labadee, Haiti

Wonder of the Seas - Cost: $794 to $1712 per person (before taxes)

This cruise ship offers 6 to 8 night trips from Port Canaveral. Depending on what cruise you book, this ship travels to:

Roatan, Honduras

Falmouth, Jamaica

Labadee, Haiti

Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis

Philipsburg, St. Maarten

CocoCay, Bahamas

Nasssau, Bahamas

Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico

Cozumel, Mexico

Adventure of the Seas - Cost: $443 to $1431 per person (before taxes)

This cruise ship offers 6 to 8 night trips from Port Canaveral. Depending on what cruise you book, this ship travels to:

Labadee, Haiti

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas

Philipsburg, St. Maarten

St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Nassau, Bahamas

Oranjestad, Aruba

Willemstad, Curaçao

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Freedom - Cost: $239 to $764 per person (before taxes)

This cruise ship offers 4 and 5 day round trips and 13 day one-way trips from Port Canaveral. Depending on what cruise you book, this ship travels to:

Nassau, Bahamas

Princess Cays, Bahamas

Half Moon Cay, Bahamas

Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos

Bimini, Bahamas

Amber Cove, Dominican Republic

Bermuda

Ponta Delgada, Portugal

Málaga, Spain

Valencia, Spain

Carnival Mardi Gras - Cost: $579 to $7109 per person (before taxes)

This cruise ship offers 7 and 8 day trips from Port Canaveral. Depending on what cruise you book, this ship travels to:

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Amber Cove, Dominican Republic

Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos

St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands

Aruba

Bonaire

St. Maarten

Costa Maya, Mexico

Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan

Carnival Magic - Cost starting at $1984 per person (before taxes)

This cruise ship offers a 6-day cruise from Port Canaveral and goes to the following ports:

Cozumel, Mexico

Belize

Costa Maya, Mexico

Carnival Liberty - Cost: $142 to $621 per person

This cruise ship offers 3 and 4 night trips from Port Canaveral. Depending on what cruise you book, this ship travels to:

Bimini, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas

Norwegian

Norwegian Getaway - Cost: Typically between $998 to $2498

This cruise ship offers 5 to 12 day trips from Port Canaveral. (Note: the 12-day trip may be one-way only.) Depending on what cruise you book, this ship travels to:

Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas

St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Amber Cove, Dominican Republic

St. John's, Antigua

Philipsburg, St. Maarten

Castries, St. Lucia

Cozumel, Mexico

Ponta Delgada, Azores

Funchal, Madeira

Lisbon, Portugal

Norwegian Escape - Cost: Typically starts at $2,158

This cruise ship offers 7-day trips from Port Canaveral. Depending on what cruise you book, this ship travels to:

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands

Tortola, British Virgin Islands

Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas

Cozumel, Mexico

George Town, Grand Cayman

Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Disney Cruise Line

Disney Wish - Cost: For 2 guests, prices begin at $2,111 (taxes included)

This cruise ship offers 3 and 4 night trips from Port Canaveral. Depending on what cruise you book, this ship travels to:

Disney Castaway Cay

Nassau, Bahamas

Disney Fantasy - Cost: For 2 guests, prices begin at $3,017 (taxes included)

This cruise ship offers 5 to 10 night trips from Port Canaveral. Depending on what cruise you book, this ship travels to:

Falmouth, Jamaica

Philipsburg, St. Maarten

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Cozumel, Mexico

George Town, Grand Cayman

Disney Castaway Cay

Tortola, British Virgin Islands

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

King's Wharf, Bermuda

Costa Maya, Mexico

MSC Cruises

MSC Meraviglia - Cost: From $419 to $569 per person (before taxes)

This cruise ship offers 7 and 11 night trips from Port Canaveral. (Note: The 11-day trip is one-way only.) Depending on what cruise you book, this ship travels to:

Belize City, Belize

Costa Maya, Mexico

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Bahamas

Nassau. Bahamas

Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Oranjestad, Aruba

Willemstad, Curaçao

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

New York, New York

MSC Seaside - Cost: $169 to $ 1,139 per person (before taxes)

This cruise ship offers 3 to 11 night trips from Port Canaveral. (Note: Some of the longer trips are one-way only.) Depending on what cruise you book, this ship travels to:

Bridgetown, Barbados

Isla de Roatan, Honduras

Castries, Saint Lucia

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Nassau. Bahamas

Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Oranjestad, Aruba

Belize City, Belize

Philipsburg, St. Maarten

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda

Fort de France, Martinique

Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe

Costa Maya, Mexico

Cozumel, Mexico

New York, New York

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Bahamas

