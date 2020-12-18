Here are 6 holiday events around Central Florida you can’t miss

article

As the classic Christmas song goes, it’s the most wonderful time of the year!

While the COVID-19 pandemic has some people unsure of how to celebrate the holidays this year, here are a few socially-distanced attractions happening around Central Florida that are sure to get you in the spirit of the season.

Dazzling Nights

'Dazzling Nights’ at Harry P. Leu Gardens is a walk-through Christmas attraction where guests will get to enjoy shiny forests, interactive installations, holiday music... all surrounded by a million lights!

The 3/4-mile walk-through will run nightly from 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. (except on Christmas day) through January 3. You can find ticket information HERE.

30 Days of City District

Snow in Orlando? Crazier things have happened in 2020.

The ’30 Days of City District’ holiday event runs through December 30. The socially-distanced event features restaurants running dining promotions, snow falling at Heritage Square, festive storefronts of businesses and a new landmark tree in the roundabout on historic Church Street.

You can find more information HERE.

‘I Love Christmas Movies’ at the Gaylord Palms

The new lifesize, pop-up experience at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee will immerse guests into their favorite holiday movie scenes including "The Polar Express," "A Christmas Story," "Elf," "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," and "The Year Without a Santa Claus."

The event runs through January 3.

Night of a Million Lights

Now through January 3, visitors can experience the whimsical world of the Give Kids The World Village during Night of a Million Lights -- a walk-through, fully immersive holiday light spectacular. The 84-acre resort will be adorned with over 3 million lights, including a 150-foot lighted tunnel, and much more!

You can find more information HERE.

Santa’s Winter Wonderland Village

Located at Waterford Lakes Town Center in Orlando, the event includes Santa’s Workshop, holiday foods, unique holiday-themed amusement rides, and thousands of Christmas lights. Parking and admission are free. The event runs through January 3.

You can find hours of operation on the event website.

Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park

Snowy slopes and an arctic igloo in Florida? You got it!

Located in Dade City, the park features a large snow tubing hill, an Alpine Village and a 10,000-square-foot snow play dome, where visitors can build snowmen out of real snow.

You can find ticket information HERE.