Give Kids The World hosts first public holiday event ‘Night of a Million Lights’

For the first time ever, Give Kids The World, a nonprofit dedicated to fulfilling the wishes of children with critical illnesses, will be opening its doors to the public for a holiday event.

Starting Friday, November 13, through Sunday, January 3, 2021, visitors can experience the whimsical world of the Give Kids The World Village during Night of a Million Lights -- a walk-through, fully immersive holiday light spectacular.

The 84-acre resort will be adorned with over 3 million lights, including a 150-foot lighted tunnel. An enormous dancing gingerbread arch will make for a great photo op, as well as “out-of-this-world space-themed decorations showcasing the Village’s newest centerpiece, Henri’s Starlite Scoops. There will be a variety of festive, socially distanced activities for families to enjoy as well as unlimited access to the Village’s attractions that include:

The Enchanted Carousel; Marc’s Dino Putt

Kelly’s Sunny Swing; Lori’s Magical Flight

An interactive model railroad

The Village’s iconic Castle of Miracles, where thousands of stars fill the ceiling in honor of wish children who have visited the Village.

Parking and complimentary ice cream and hot cocoa are included in your admission. Ticket prices start at $15 for children ages 3-17 and $25 for adults. The event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily, with staggered entry times at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m.to ensure social distancing. Masks will be required for all guests.

Give Kids The World Village closed in mid-March to wish families due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 4,000 wishes were delayed. The nonprofit says proceeds from the event will support their mission to provide wish vacations for critically ill children and their families.

“Night of a Million Lights is designed to raise funds to ensure that the wishes of critically ill children can return bigger and better than ever before once the Village reopens.”

You can find ticket information HERE.