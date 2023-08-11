Here are 4 hidden beaches in Florida you probably didn't know about

Four beaches in Florida rank among the best-hidden gems in the country, according to a report.

FamilyDestinationsGuide.com surveyed 3,000 families to determine the best secret beaches in the US and these Florida beaches ranked among the top 10.

Shell Key Preserve, Florida

Beautiful and secluded, the beach at Shell Key Preserve in Florida offers white sand and turquoise waters with lush vegetation, according to the website.

There is no development and no buildings, which offers a peaceful and serene atmosphere for swimming, sunbathing or just walking along the beach.

It’s also a nesting ground for sea turtles, which makes the beach an important conservation area.

Lovers Key State Park, Florida

Lovers Key State Park in Florida was once a series of secluded barrier islands that was reachable only by boat.

The area was actually supposed to become the site of luxury condominiums, but the land was donated so the area’s beaches and mangrove forests can be preserved for all who visit.

A man on a paddleboard at Lovers Key Carl E. Johnson State Park. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Visitors can enjoy swimming and lounging on the beach, as well as kayaking in the calm turquoise waters.

The area is also a popular romantic destination that hosts weddings.

Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida

Dry Tortugas National Park is about 70 miles west of Key West, Florida. The 100-square-mile park is mostly open water and includes seven small islands. The park, which is only accessible by boat or seaplane, is known as the home of magnificent Fort Jefferson, its picturesque blue water, coral reefs and marine life.

Tourists walk along the sea wall surrounding Fort Jefferson February 15, 2016 in the Dry Tortugas National Park about 70 miles (113 km) west of Key West, Florida in the Gulf of Mexico. (Photo by Karen BLEIER / AFP) (Photo by KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Gett Expand

Boneyard Beach, Florida

Boneyard Beach is located within Big Talbot Island State Park in Florida and is a favorite Jacksonville retreat and a close-kept secret, according to FloridaStateParks.com .

The beach, sculpted by nature, boasts 30-foot bluffs and is littered with massive driftwood trees that look like an elephant graveyard.

Salt washed trees on Boneyard Beach. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Other honorable mentions in Florida that made the top 100 best secret beaches list include: Navarre Beach, Crescent Beach, Caladesi Island, Cayo Costa State Park and Camp Helen State Park.

Overall, Awahua Beach in Hawaii ranked No. 1 for its pictureqre and seclusion. It's known for its crystal clear turquoise waters, soft, white sandy beaches and for the cliffs and lush greenery that surround it, providing a gorgeous backdrop perfect for relaxation and exploration.

To see the full list, click here.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.