Help on hold: Shortage of 911 dispatchers has resulted in unanswered calls

In moments of crisis, every second counts. However, for some residents of Orange County, calling 911 has recently resulted in unanswered pleas for help.

Cindy Sonne found herself in a terrifying situation when her husband suddenly fell unconscious, slurring his speech and hitting his head. Like any concerned spouse, she immediately dialed 911 for assistance. However, to her dismay, the calls went unanswered on her cell phone and house phone.

Panicked, and with time ticking away, Sonne turned to a friend in nearby Lake County for help. Yet, even Lake County dispatch struggled to get through to Orange County's 911 service.

Sonne's first call to 911 was placed at 8:01 p.m., but it wasn't until 8:22 p.m. that emergency responders finally arrived at her home. "Thank God my husband's okay right now, but this was crazy," Sonne remarked.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed receiving four calls from Sonne. Danny Banks, Orange County's Public Safety Director, acknowledged the issue, stating they've received numerous complaints from individuals who dialed 911 without receiving an answer.

According to officials, the root of the problem lies in the increasing volume of 911 calls coupled with a shortage of dispatchers. From 2022 to 2023, Orange County reported a 28% surge in total 911 calls, with a staggering 51% increase in June 2023 compared to the previous year.

To address this, the sheriff's office has implemented measures such as reassigning personnel, adjusting schedules for peak hours, hiring part-time workers, and upgrading their automated call-back system. Additionally, they've increased starting pay and offered sign-on bonuses to attract more dispatchers.

However, Orange County's struggle is not unique. Nationwide, there's a shortage of 911 operators, with 82% of dispatch offices reporting staffing shortages, according to a recent report by the National Emergency Number Association.

For Sonne and others in Orange County, the unanswered calls to 911 have left them shaken. Sonne, whose grandson suffers from a serious medical condition, hopes the Sheriff's Office can resolve the issue swiftly. Yet, she's contemplating leaving Orange County, unwilling to risk another emergency without reliable access to help.

In light of such incidents, authorities advise individuals facing unanswered 911 calls to stay on the line, as every effort is made to ensure help reaches those in need.