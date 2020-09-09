Help name Flagler County's newest K-9 deputy

article

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for the public’s help naming its newest K-9 partner.

The 18-month-old Belgian Malinois has joined the agency after K-9 Valor retired. Deputy Robin Towns will be his handler. Towns is a 6-year veteran with the FCSO.

(Flagler Co. Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

Prior to his role with the FCSO K-9 Unit, Deputy Towns was a School Resource Deputy at Rymfire Elementary School, a patrol deputy and is a member of the Emergency Response Team.

MORE NEWS: Rescue dog adopts kittens after the tragic death of her own puppies

“Deputy Towns will be a great addition to the K-9 Unit and we’re excited to see him and his new partner become a great team,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Before the new team can get to work, we need to find his K-9 a name! The community has helped us in the past and we’re asking for your help again. We look forward to seeing what names are submitted for our newest K-9.”

Advertisement

You can submit your name suggestion for the K-9 on the sheriff's office Facebook page or by emailing NameThatK9@flaglersheriff.com. The deadline is Thursday, September 10 by 10 p.m. and the winning name will be announced this Friday.