Hello Kitty Cafe Truck visits Orlando this weekend: Here's where, when, and what's for sale

What's cute, sweet, and has an adorable pink bow on her ear? Hello Kitty – and the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is headed to Orlando this weekend.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is scheduled to visit The Florida Mall, 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32809, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. It will be located in the parking lot on the southeastern side of the mall, near The Crayola Experience, and will be there from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., according to the truck's website.

The themed truck sells various Hello Kitty-themed treats and merchandise, including cups, mugs, shirts, pins, clothing, and tote bags.

The truck has made a number of stops in Florida over the last year, including in Jacksonville, Miami, Sunrise, Sarasota, and Tempe. It was last in Orlando in December 2022, according to an online calendar.