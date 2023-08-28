Watch: Helicopter crashes in Pompano Beach, 2 hospitalized
Two people are hospitalized after a helicopter crashed Monday morning near Fort Lauderdale in Pompano Beach, Florida.
The helicopter was a Broward County Sheriff’s Office fire rescue helicopter.
A video recorded showed the helicopter spinning to the ground, with a trail of dark smoke following it.
The sheriff’s office said the crash happened just after 8:45 a.m. in the area of North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard.
A report from Local10 said the helicopter crashed into an apartment building.
Authorities didn’t elaborate on the identity or conditions of those who had been taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story.