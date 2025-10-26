Heavy rainfall causing flooding concerns in Brevard, Lake counties

Several flash flooding alerts have been issued for areas along the Space Coast after several inches of rain have fallen in a short amount of time, officials have said.

Heavy rainfall has caused ponding and flooding along some roadways. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen in some spots, including portions of Eustis and Titusville. Some areas could receive an inch or more of rain.

Flash flooding alerts have been issued:

Portions of Brevard County, including Titusville

Portions of Lake County

What’s causing all of the rainfall?

A warm front lingering to the north and onshore flow is what is fueling these storms tonight. These storms are having a "training" effect on the Brevard County coastline. This happens like how train cars follow one another on the track, the same thing can happen with storms. An area is just hit over and over again with rain creating flooding situations like we have in Lake and Brevard Counties.

The Titusville Fire Department later posted of water intruding into homes and several vehicles being stranded from the flooding.

How long will it last?

Storms will continue through the overnight, mainly along the Brevard County coastline. Showers in Lake County will slowly lift northward and move out, but there are more storms down in south Florida that will follow up the coast and continue to drop rain in areas that has been seeing immense amounts already.

Tomorrow, more rain is on the way. A cold front will push in more rain and storms across Central Florida adding to the rain totals that we are seeing tonight. Some on the storms tomorrow will be on the stronger side bringing gusty winds and heavy rain.