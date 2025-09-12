Heavy rain, king tides flood Flagler Beach neighborhoods

The Brief Heavy rains and king tides have left Flagler Beach neighborhoods underwater. Residents say flooding has been a recurring issue, worsened by recent storms. Officials have not announced any immediate solutions.



Days of heavy rain, combined with seasonal king tides, have left parts of Flagler Beach neighborhoods underwater, frustrating residents who say the flooding problem has persisted for years.

What we know:

Days of heavy rainfall paired with seasonal king tides have left parts of Flagler Beach underwater.

Some neighborhoods remain so flooded that residents cannot use their driveways, and in extreme cases, boats are being used to leave homes. The National Weather Service has warned that drainage improvements alone may not be enough, since coastal weather systems can push water inland.

What we don't know:

Local officials have not outlined a plan to address the persistent flooding, leaving residents unsure of what long-term solutions may be considered. It remains unclear whether infrastructure projects, such as improved stormwater systems or coastal defenses, are being studied or funded.

The backstory:

Flooding in Flagler Beach neighborhoods has been a recurring problem for years, residents say. Northeasterly winds during the latest round of storms made the flooding worse, highlighting the community’s vulnerability to seasonal and weather-driven surges.

What they're saying:

Stephanie Bausch, a homeowner in one of the hardest-hit areas, said water regularly rises so high she cannot park in her driveway.

"It’s so deep, the water comes up to the house, and we just can’t even get out," said homeowner Stephanie Bausch. "Nobody’s coming to help us."

The National Weather Service says drainage improvements alone may not solve the issue, since king tides and coastal weather systems can push water well inland.

