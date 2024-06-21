1 dead in apparent 'self-inflicted gunshot' at Apopka apartment complex, police chief says

Apopka police officers responded to an overdose call at The Oasis at Wekiva apartments on Lake Bridge Lane around 4 p.m. on Friday, according to Apopka Police Chief Michael McKinley.

A FOX 35 News crew observed a Central Florida Metro SWAT unit, paramedics, and firefighters from the Apopka Fire Department at the complex just after 6 p.m. Residents were being held at the front entrance.

One woman was transported to AdventHealth Apopka for medical treatment as officers began to question a man who was also inside the apartment, Chief McKinley said during a news conference.

Officers said that during questioning, the man produced a handgun from the bed he was sitting on, so officers immediately backed out of the apartment.

"As they were retreating, they heard one gunshot. Upon them being safe and out of the apartment, the Metro SWAT team was called," Chief McKinley explained. "The Metro SWAT team entered the apartment after making phone calls and announcements into the apartment, and we found one male deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot."

The Metro SWAT team comprises officers from the police departments of Apopka, Maitland, Ocoee, Winter Garden, and Winter Park.

The relationship between the two occupants of the apartment was not immediately known. No officers were injured.

"For everybody's safety, they did the right thing, left the apartment, secured the apartment, and let the SWAT team come in and take over," the chief added.

Some residents said they had been held at the entrance for approximately two hours and could not access their apartments.

This is considered to be an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public, the chief said.