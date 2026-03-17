Heavy deputy presence in Apopka neighborhood: 1 person transported to hospital, officials say
APOPKA, Fla. - Deputies responded to a situation in an Apopka neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, in which one person was transported to the hospital for as a trauma alert.
Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed the trauma transport around noon, March 17.
The Orange County Sheriff's office responded to the area of Palmetto Ridge Circle and Schopke Road on Tuesday.
Several sheriff's office vehicles were seen in the streets as police tape blocked off and separated multiple homes in the neighborhood. Deputies were seen speaking with residents in the area.
What we don't know:
It's not known what prompted law enforcement's presence at this time.
This story will be updated when more information is made available.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from FOX 35 reporting.