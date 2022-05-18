Heatwave continues with chance for storms rising in Central Florida

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's high: 94 degrees

Tomorrow's forecast high: 72 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Hot temps return to the area with area highs inland heading for the lower-mid 90s, close to 90 along the beaches.

MORE WEATHER NEWS: Massive Saharan dust cloud on its way to Florida

There could be a few very isolated storms around after 3pm with chances in the 20-30% range. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will accompany some of the stronger storms. Storms could last until after 10pm before diminishing.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Hot and humid will be the rule out at the theme parks and attractions. A few isolated showers or storms possible after 3-4pm. It's important to remember that sunscreen and hydrating with plain old water is good policy as well! Stay safe!

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

It's a GREAT looking beach day. Plenty of sun and dry conditions before 3-4pm. An isolated shower or storm could be lurking about after 4pm, chances are ultra low at 10%. A moderate rip current threat remains in play at all beaches.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

LOOKING AHEAD:

Advertisement

Hot and humid weather will be the primary headline as we course into late week. While a few rain opportunities will exist, most locations will remain on the dry side. Daily high temps will repeatedly hit near record levels, mid-90s a common theme inland, cooler along the coast. Rain chances will sharply rise Friday and through the weekend as tropical moisture invades from the South. Temperatures will begin cooling down with the increase in moisture.