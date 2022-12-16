'Heartwarming to do something for others': Florida teen collects toys for children in hospital

A Florida teenager is spreading holiday cheer by bringing toys to children in the hospital.

Teddy Pentz, from Lake County, will be bringing 240 toys to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital Friday. As part of an organization the 14-year-old started, Teddy's Giant Heart Project, he and his mom collected the toys using social media.

"It’s one of the best things I could know, that I’m made someone’s Christmas," said Teddy Pentz.



"We were hoping for 100 toys, and it just blew up. With 240 toys later, we have an SUV packed ready to go," added his mom Krista Pentz. "It’s really heartwarming to do something for others and Teddy choosing the children’s hospital was a great way for us to show we want to pay it forward, and it makes me proud."

In this season of giving, Teddy hopes to inspire others to pay it forward.



"Everyone’s joy when I surprise them. It’s worthwhile," said Teddy Pentz. "However old you are 90 or 14 you can still do good and that’s the most important thing."



