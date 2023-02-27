Health Towers Orlando would be one of city's tallest high-rises, if approved

article

Orlando's Municipal Planning Board has given the green light for the construction of a 35-story mixed-use, high-rise tower in the North Quarter district. The structure, which would be roughly the same height as what is currently Orlando's tallest building, would be constructed along N. Garland Ave. and nestled between Orange Ave. to the east and Interstate 4 to the west [GMap].

Orlando’s City Council approved a previous master plan for the proposed 440-foot tower back in 2019, which was then branded the Vertical Medical City. It has since been renamed Health Towers Orlando. The new master plan includes 878 units of assisted living, over 375,000 square feet of medical offices, over 98,000 square feet of ancillary uses, and an 810-space parking garage.

HEALTH TOWERS Orlando (formerly known as Vertical Medical City) is a state-of-the-art, mixed-use, high-rise complex providing residents with personalized medical care. [Credit: Ponte Health]

Developer Ponte Health Global Corporation has also reapplied for height clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration since the 2019 permit has expired. The Orlando Executive Airport is located just under three miles to the east of downtown. According to the FAA, federal law requires a determination on whether a structure proposed to be built or altered, 200 feet above ground or higher, or near an airport, does not pose a hazard to the airspace.

Ponte Health says Health Towers Orlando will specialize in "providing residents with personalized medical care, specialty care and diagnostics on site, in addition to prescriptive nutrition, health and wellness, holistic and social programming through technology and connected environments.​"

The estimated $1 billion-plus project is intended to create a stunning northern gateway into Downtown Orlando, according to architectural firm Jacobs that is designed to include "highly interactive environments" and "vertical farming."

"Together all these elements form an optimal high-touch and high-tech environment for the promotion of healthy living and aging-in-place," said Jacobs Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities Design Principal Dan Kirby. "Our goal is to create a holistic environment to empower innovators. We want to create a place that views aging not as just the inevitable side effect of surviving, but as an affirmation and extension of a life well lived. This is not just place where seniors exist, but where they can thrive."

Health Towers Orlando is anticipated to add more than 1,000 residents and hundreds of permanent jobs in the targeted healthcare employment sector, according to the developer.