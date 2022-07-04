4th of July at Volusia County beaches: Safety tips and items prohibited at the beach

Many Floridians plan to hit the beach Monday to enjoy the Fourth of July. If you're headed to any beach in Volusia County, here are a few things you should know.

ITEMS NOT ALLOWED AT THE BEACH

As you pack your coolers and backpacks, beach officials want to remind you to leave alcohol and fireworks behind. Both are prohibited on Volusia County beaches because it could create a dangerous situation. Wildlife groups say it disrupts the birds that are re-nesting right now and getting ready to raise their young.

Glass containers and pets are also not allowed on the beach.

WHAT YOU CAN BRING TO BEACH

Officials say to pack plenty of water and keep sunscreen handy.

BEACH SAFETY TIPS

Volusia County officials offer the following tips to stay safe:

Monitor children closely while in the water.

Be sure to swim in front of a lifeguard.

Ask a lifeguard about surf conditions and rip current risks.

Rip currents are channels of fast-moving water that can pull even the most experienced swimmers from shore. If you are caught in a rip current, remain calm and do not fight the current. Swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current and then swim to the shore. If you are unable to swim out of the current, calmly float or tread water. If you are unable to reach shore, draw attention to yourself by waving or yelling for help.

If you see someone in trouble, don't become a victim too. Throw the person something that floats. Get help from a lifeguard or call 9-1-1.

Sunbathing is permitted west of the parking area and east of the traffic lanes.

Do not sit, lie or place personal property in the driving or parking areas.

KNOW WHAT BEACH WARNING FLAGS MEAN

Double red flags: Water is closed to the public.

Red flag: High surf and/or strong currents.

Yellow flag: Moderate surf and/or currents.

Green flag: Calm conditions, exercise caution.

Purple flag: Dangerous marine life spotted.

NOTE: Absence of flags does not assure safe waters.

WHAT'S THE WEATHER LIKE AT CENTRAL FLORIDA BEACHES?

You can expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will reach mid-80s. Showers and storms make a return with a few showers developing around lunchtime.

A greater risk of lightning storms will move in by the mid-afternoon. "Lightning can strike as far as 10 miles from where it's raining," Volusia County officials say. "As soon as you hear thunder, leave the beach and take shelter in an enclosed vehicle or building. Stay off the beach for 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder."

There is a moderate risk for rip currents at all east coast beaches, so make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand. Low tide is at 6 p.m. and that will be the greatest risk for rips.