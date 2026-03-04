BCSO: 22-year-old killed in shooting outside Cocoa bar

The Brief A 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting outside a bar in Cocoa. Brevard County identified the victim as J’Lyn Gordon, of Vero Beach. The shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 1. Anyone with info is asked to contact BCSO at (321) 633-8413.



The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a bar in Cocoa.

The sheriff's office responded to Ace's Bar on West King Street around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2026, for reports of a shooting.

Deputies found 22-year-old J’Lyn Gordon, of Vero Beach, with serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died, officials said.

The sheriff's office said it appears that the shooting happened in the parking lot.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office said no arrests have been made, and did not release any details on potential suspects or suspect vehicles.

What you can do:

Anyone with info on the shooting is asked to contact the Brevard County Sheriff's Office's Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413. Ask for Agent Neil Lee.

To remain anonymous, people can call CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-8477.