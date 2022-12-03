Have you seen her? Flagler County teenager reported missing

article

A 15-year-old from Flagler County has been reported missing and deputies are asking for the public's help with finding her.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Alayna Whalen was last seen Friday leaving Matanzas High School.

She is a white female with blonde hair, approximately five feet, 10 inches, and was last seen wearing gray shorts and a zip-up jacket.

If you know where Alayna is, please call the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 and mention case number 22-109401.