Happy Birthday! Disneyland California turns 65 years old

Happy 65th Birthday, Disneyland!

Walt Disney's original theme park turned 65 on Friday.

It's the only Disney theme park in the world built and stepped in by Walt Disney, himself.

On July 17, 1955, Disneyland opened with 18 attractions, including the Disneyland Railroad, Jungle Cruise and Fantasyland favorites King Arthur Carrousel, Peter Pan’s Flight and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

