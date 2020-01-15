'Hamilton' and 'Wicked' will come back to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

article

Musicals 'Hamilton' and 'Wicked' are coming back to Orlando.

On Thursday, the Dr. Phillips Center announced that to celebrate the completion of the center in 2020, including the debut of Steinmetz Hall and the Green Room the Fairwinds Broadway 20/21 series will be expanded into 14 weeks.

During this time, Broadway musicals Hamilton and Wicked will take place. They will both run or multiple weeks, giving subscribers, groups and single-ticket buyers many opportunities to see these shows. Those subscribed to Orlando Broadway will have the option to add Hamilton to their subscription packages upon renewal. Wicked will be available as a season-add on.

The entire series for the Broadway 20/21 series will be publically announced on Thursday, the center added.

Wicked, a musical based on a book by Winnie Holzman, retells the story of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz from the perspective of the witches in the Land of Oz. Hamilton, another musical but based on a book by Lin-Manuel Miranda, tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, an American Founding Father, through music that draws from hip-hop, R&B, pop, soul, and show tunes.