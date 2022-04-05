Hail the size of golf balls shatter car windows in Florida

Central Florida may be getting ready for some storms, but people in Sebring are already cleaning up.

Hail the size of golf balls hit the area on Monday. Photos show the damage the hail caused, including smashing out the back window of cars! The hail also put dents on the roof and cracked the glass on some side-view mirrors.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

Highlands County posted photos on Facebook of a car with holes in the back window from the large hail and an ambulance that had been damaged. Some photos show just how big the balls of ice were when they fell from the sky!

Allen Wilkerson says wind gusts of 50 mph blew over his home with hail pummeling his property.

"A hail storm just tore up my neighborhood in central Florida with golf ball size hail and 50 plus mph gusts. I lost my pool cage, neighbors with broken windows. Also knocked out the power. Crazy Monday."

Neighborhoods in Fort Myers also got hit with hail. Video shows the hail pelting the roof of a home and a screen in lanai. The National Weather Service had issued a special weather statement for the area, warning of hail and strong wind gusts.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.