Gunman at large after man shot, killed outside Orlando game room

Orlando police are trying to track down the person who shot and killed a man outside of a game room.

Police say they responded to 3918 Columbia Street in regard to a shooting. When they arrived, they say they found one male victim who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but died.

So far, police have not released any suspect information.

"This is an active case and there are no additional details available at this time," police told FOX 35 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.