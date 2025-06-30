Guinea pigs abandoned in Orlando spark rescue effort, search for homes

The Brief Nearly 60 guinea pigs were dumped along an Orlando roadside, with 57 rescued. At least one remains missing and three were found dead, authorities say. Rescue groups are now seeking adopters to give the animals safe homes.



Animal rescue groups are scrambling to find homes for dozens of guinea pigs after nearly 60 were found abandoned along a roadside in Orlando last week.

What we know:

Animal rescue organizations are working urgently to care for and rehome nearly 60 guinea pigs found abandoned along Aero Space Parkway in Orlando last Thursday.

Volunteers from Space Coast Bunnies and Little Friends Guinea Pig Rescue of Brevard County rescued 57 of the animals, while at least one remains unaccounted for. Three were found dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have yet to determine who is responsible for dumping the animals. There are no leads or suspects, and no surveillance footage or eyewitness accounts have been made public. It is unclear how long the animals were exposed to the elements before being discovered.

The backstory:

Guinea pigs are popular household pets but are ill-equipped to survive on their own outdoors. The sudden discovery of this many abandoned animals has alarmed local rescue groups, many of which are already operating at or near capacity.

Big picture view:

This case highlights the broader issue of pet abandonment and the challenges that local rescue organization face.

It also emphasizes the importance of education around pet ownership and the responsibilities involved in caring for small animals that are often mistakenly viewed as low-maintenance.

What they're saying:

"These animals don’t have survival skills," said Ashley Berke, president of Space Coast Bunnies. "They were not built for a tropical climate, and they’re not native wildlife. They cannot survive outside."