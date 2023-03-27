Group files lawsuit to try and stop sale of land in Eatonville: Here's why

A national civil rights organization is suing Orange County Public Schools over its pending sale of a large piece of land in Eatonville, Florida.

The Robert Hungerford School opened in 1897 to provide education for African American students who otherwise would have few options to go to school.

Today, all that's left is a wide-open plot of land near Interstate 4, land that is owned by Orange County Public Schools. And a deal is underway to sell that land from OCPS to a developer who wants to build hundreds of homes, which could be completed on Friday.

"There is no doubt that if that development, mixed-used residential development were to go forward, the historic town of Eatonville would be erased," said N.Y. Nathiri, the executive director of the Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community, Inc.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has filed a lawsuit to try and stop the sale, contending that the decades-old deed restriction still stands, and that the land can only be used for educational purposes.

The group believes the land could be used to create a cultural destination, and something to bring revenue to the small town.

"There’s already identified an economic path for prosperity in Eatonville, and that has so much to do with cultural heritage tourism," Nathiri said.

Sean Wallace, who has lived in Eatonville his whole life, said he wants to see the school be re-built eventually.

Mayor Angie Gardner said she's many ideas from her constituents about possibilities for the vacant site.

"It’s everything from entertainment, museum, amphitheater, grocery store, educational facility," she said.

For Nathiri, the lawsuit could be the last shot to try and stop the sale from moving forward.

"Your heart thumps a little bit, you just hope that Orange County Public Schools has somehow listened to the citizens here, you hope that the developers might decide to change their mind," Mayor Gardner said.

FOX 35 reached out to the district for comment on the lawsuit, however, a district spokesperson said the district cannot comment on pending litigation.