Group feeding front line responders fighting coronavirus pandemic

There is a nationwide movement to feed law enforcement officers and healthcare workers, and it is also happening in Central Florida.

Front Line Appreciation Group (FLAG) is dedicated to helping feed our front line workers during the coronavirus pandemic while also keeping our local restaurants in business.

Locally, FLAG volunteers have dropped off meals to agencies like the Ocoee Fire Rescue and the Windermere Police Department. They also sent pizzas to staff at AdventHealth.

Sixty-six chapters around the country have raised approximately $700,000 for the meal relief. If you are interested in donating, visit FLAG2020.org or follow the Central Florida chapter's Facebook page.