Orlando weather: Near-record heat continues; storms then cooldown ahead



Much above average temperatures continue to be the weather headline as we hit midweek.

Highs on Wednesday will once again chase records as temps spike to near 90.

We'll likely be just shy of breaking a record in Orlando which is 91° set back in 1918. Sanford and Leesburg will likely hit around 90° which would break records in these communities!

We'll see a nice amount of sunshine across the region to combine with the heat, but as the sea-breeze works in, we could see a spotty shower or two late in the day.

It'll be warm and muggy overnight as clouds start to thicken up a bit. Temps look to dip back into the middle to upper 60s.

The same cold front that is producing severe weather across the heart of the nation moves toward Central Florida on Thursday, bringing scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. The first half of the day looks dry and humid, so if you have any outdoor plans, you'll be good. Afternoon readings still look to top out in the middle to upper 80s. The afternoon and evening then turns unsettled as the cold front swings into the area. A couple of storms could turn a little stronger, producing some gusty wind, which is something we'll be monitoring.

They'll linger into Thursday night as this cold front pushes through with drier conditions developing predawn Friday.

The front should be through by Friday, but we should have enough "upstairs energy" in the atmosphere that could still bring a few showers, especially near the coast.

Temps cool down behind this boundary, sliding back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. As we get into more of an onshore flow Saturday, hit or miss showers and storms are on the table. It won't be a washout with rain chances around 40%.

This cold front then looks to lift back to the north across the state, as a warm front and that should help spark scattered showers and storms for Sunday.

Another cold front then slides our way Monday, bringing widespread showers and storms.

High pressure at the surface builds in on Tuesday which will help usher in much cooler conditions.

We'll still have some spin in the atmosphere aloft which should keep some clouds around too, but it'll be much drier. If you're getting out and about, highs for St. Patrick's drop back into the upper 60s and lower 70s which is cooler than normal for this time of year.