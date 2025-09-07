Grandmothers Legacy of Love Butterfly Sculpture Garden opens at Lake Eola Park

The Brief A new butterfly garden has been unveiled at Lake Eola Park in Orlando, featuring sculptures and plants that support butterfly life cycles. The garden is part of a larger $60 million renovation project aimed at enhancing the park's amenities and green spaces. Future plans include more seating, new restrooms, and the relocation of the swan marina.



On Sunday, officials and visitors celebrated the opening of the "Grandmothers Legacy of Love Butterfly Sculpture Garden" at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando. The celebration culminated with the release of dozens of live butterflies throughout the garden.

The garden, a partnership between Orlando and the Orlando Land Trust, features plants that butterflies can eat and lay eggs on.

The backstory:

The Orlando Land Trust purchased and donated the property for the butterfly garden to the city, aimed at expanding and beautifying green spaces in the area. It's part of a massive $60 million renovation of Lake Eola Park.

What they're saying:

"I am so honored and thrilled to have my work chosen for such a prominent, important spot in the city." - Barbara Sorensen, artist

"Now we're going to have another amenity, this new butterfly garden that people will come to enjoy." - Mayor Buddy Dyer

"We purchased the property at the corner and donated it to the city. And, you know, not only did we want to expand green space, but we want to make green space more beautiful." - Lynn Long, Orlando Land Trust.

What's next:

Additional park improvements include expanded seating, a new canopy over the amphitheater, new restrooms with outdoor concession stands, and relocating the swan marina. The renovation around the Sperry Fountain includes a wider stairway, new pavers, seating, and refreshed landscaping.