Grady Judd: 4 people arrested in 'largest fentanyl seizure' in Polk County history

Four people have been arrested in what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd calls the ‘largest fentanyl seizure’ in the county’s history.

"It seems like every time I come up here to talk about fentanyl with my colleagues I’m always saying, ‘It’s the largest fentanyl seizure in the state of Florida’ and, once again, that’s what I’m saying today with a seizure of 14 kilos of fentanyl," Judd stated during a press conference Friday morning. "This is the single-largest seizure in the history of Polk County and that’s nothing to be proud of."

Judd said his agency began investigating in August 2023 when it learned of a Mexican organized crime drug trafficking operation.

He says deputies seized enough fentanyl to kill one-third of the Florida population during three undercover drug buys in Polk County and arrested Maria Guadalupe-Garcia, Pedro Rodriguez Correa, Maria Machuca-Alderete, and Sergio Garcia, a former Marine.

Judd said Guadalupe-Garcia told deputies she didn't know anything about drugs, and she was just trying to deliver a box of diapers.

"When was the last time you picked up a box of Huggies that weighed 27 pounds? Maria, we don’t have any Huggies in the county jail, but we will have you there," Judd said.

Judd noted that Rodriguez Correa and Machuca-Alderete were in the United States illegally.

"They didn’t come here to better themselves and their family," the sheriff said. "They came here to kill people in America with a deadly drug through a porous border that we need to seal off."

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Rodriguez-Correa, the driver for the group, brought a six-year-old boy along for the delivery. The Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of the child.

In addition to the evidence, detectives also seized two vehicles used by the drug traffickers, and $5,461.00 in cash.

Machuca-Alderete was charged with trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams, maintaining a vehicle to traffic drugs, resisting an officer with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is in the United States illegally, and a hold has been placed on her for immigration and customs enforcement.

Guadalupe-Garcia has been charged with trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams, maintaining a vehicle to traffic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sergio Garcia was charged with trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams, maintaining a vehicle to traffic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rodriguez-Correa has been charged with trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is in the United States illegally, and a hold has been placed on him for immigration and customs enforcement.

A fifth suspect, whose name was not released, is wanted for trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams, maintaining a vehicle to traffic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Judd, Polk deputies have saved 23 people with Narcan since 2023.

