Governor Ron DeSantis issues executive order to close beaches, entertainment venues in Palm Beach County

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday issued an executive order closing beaches, theaters, gyms, bowling alleys and other venues that attract large numbers of people in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The governor also ordered food-service establishments that seat more than 10 people in the two counties to stop providing on-premises service, though they can continue to offer takeout and delivery food.

The decisions came as Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties top the state in the numbers of cases of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19. As of Friday morning, Broward had 124 cases, while Miami-Dade had 113 and Palm Beach had 34.

The executive order said the new restrictions would bring Broward and Palm Beach in line with Miami-Dade, which has taken similar steps.

The closures of the beaches, theaters and other venues will expire March 31, though they could be extended.