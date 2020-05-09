Gov. Ron DeSantis issues executive order to reopen salons, barbershops: Here's what employees must do

article

Governor Ron DeSantis officially issued an executive order on Saturday to allow barbershops, salons and nail salons to reopen on Monday, May 11.

The order states that the businesses must practice appropriate social distancing and precautionary measure that are outlined by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Starting May 11, all of the following restrictions are mandatory for barbershops, cosmetology salons, and cosmetology specialty salons:

All customers need to be by appointment only

Allow at least 15 minutes between the conclusion of an appointment and the beginning of the next appointment for proper disinfecting practices

No group appointments are permitted

Masks must be worn by all employees while performing personal services

Gov. DeSantis posted a video Friday featuring Orlando barbershop owner John Henry, who announced that starting Monday, barbershops, hair salons and nail salons will be allowed to reopen in most of the state after being shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are ready to get back to work and make some money,” Henry, who operates J Henry’s Barber Shop, said in the video. “But getting back to work, we want to be safe to continue to wear gloves, wear masks, bookmark appointments and continue to keep the community safe. I know everyone is happy to come out and support the barbershop, and we want to continue to keep one thing in mind, safety is always first.”

Barbershops and salons were initially left out of reopening during Phase 1.

DeSantis has not yet said when Florida will enter Phase 2 of reopening.

