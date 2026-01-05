Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference at ‘Deportation Depot’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Monday at the Baker Correctional Institution, dubbed "Deportation Depot," in Sanderson.

The news conference is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m.

DeSantis will be joined by several Florida officials, including Attorney General James Uthmeier, Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Wilton Simpson and State Board of Immigration Enforcement Executive Director Anthony Coker.

