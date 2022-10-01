Gov. DeSantis has warning for looters in Florida after Ian: 'We are a second amendment state'

As Florida tries to recover from devastating flooding and damage after Hurricane Ian, Governor Ron DeSantis is issuing a warning to those looking to take advantage of the situation by looting homes.

"Don't even think about looting, don't even think about taking advantage of people in this vulnerable situation."

Speaking in St. Augustine on Friday, the governor said they are concerned about looters going into areas that were especially hard-hit by Ian.

"You never know what may be lurking behind somebody's home. And I would not want to chance that if I were you given that we are a second amendment state." — – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

"You could have people bringing boats into some of these islands and trying to ransack people's homes," DeSantis said. "I can tell you in the state of Florida, you never know what may be lurking behind somebody's home. And I would not want to chance that if I were you given that we are a second amendment state."

Attorney General Ashley Moody retweeted video of people reportedly arrested for looting in Fort Myers Beach.

"Florida will not tolerate looters taking advantage of #HurricaneIan to prey on vulnerable Floridians. They will be arrested and I have asked state attorneys to seek the longest pretrial detention possible to keep them locked up so they cannot commit new crimes."