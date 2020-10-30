Gov. DeSantis orders flags lowered to honor Ocala police chief

article

Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Friday to honor Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham, who died in a plane crash Sunday.

DeSantis issued the order Thursday for flags to be flown at half-staff at the state Capitol, the Marion County Judicial Center, Ocala City Hall, and the Ocala Police Department.

RELATED: Body of Ocala Police Chief escorted to funeral home

Marion County deputies said that they and the Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the 9700th block of Southwest 140th Avenue in Dunnellon in reference to a plane crash on Sunday morning.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the single-engine plane and the pilot, who officials were able to identify as Graham. He was the sole occupant of the plane.

Graham had served as Ocala’s chief for eight years, after previously working as police chief in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.