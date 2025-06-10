Gov. DeSantis, Florida Cabinet approve protection of more than 78,000 acres of land

The Brief Florida leaders have approved the protection of more than 78,000 acres of land throughout Florida. The conservation land includes more than 76,000 thousand acres in the rural area within the Ocala-to-Osceola Wildlife Corridor. Officials said the four acquisitions close the final, major gap in a 100-mile, 1.6-million-acre network of public and private lands connecting the Ocala and Osceola National Forests.



Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General James Uthmeier and Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson have approved the protection of more than 78,000 acres of land throughout Florida, including more than 76,000 thousand in the rural area within the Ocala-to-Osceola Wildlife Corridor.

On Tuesday, DeSantis, Uthmeier and Simpson announced the approval of the protection of more than 78,000 acres of land throughout Florida, including more than 76,000 thousand acres in the rural area within the Ocala-to-Osceola Wildlife Corridor.

The officials said the four acquisitions close the final, major gap in a 100-mile, 1.6-million-acre network of public and private lands connecting the Ocala and Osceola National Forests.

Since 2019, Florida has invested more than $1.4 billion in land conservation through the Florida Forever Program. This consistent funding has enabled the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to acquire more than 374,000 acres for conservation, 90% of which are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

Conservation easement within the Raiford to Osceola Greenway Florida Forever Project

61,389 acres

In Baker and Union counties

Prevent habitat fragmentation in the Ocala-to-Osceola Wildlife Corridor

Support the long-term sustainability of the working forestland vital to the local economy

Safeguard regional water supply and water quality

Support natural ecosystem functions

Enhance flood protection

Recharge the aquifer

Camp Blanding to Raiford Greenway Florida Forever Project (Credit: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis/Photo by Lauren Yoho/Wildpath)

Conservation easement within the Camp Blanding to Raiford Greenway Florida Forever Project

14,743 acres

In Baker and Bradford counties

Provide a critical landscape connection to the Camp Blanding Military Reservation, Jennings State Forest and other conservation lands within the Ocala-to-Osceola Wildlife Corridor

Located in the Suwannee River Basin and Santa Fe River springshed

Plays a vital role in flood attenuation, groundwater recharge and supporting diverse wildlife habitats

Conservation easement that will connect to an adjacent Rural and Family Lands Protection Program Easement

1,700 acres

In Alachua, Bradford, Clay and Putnam counties

Protect a multi-generation pine plantation in rural North Florida

Ensure that working lands remain undeveloped while continuing to support Florida’s agricultural economy

Acquisition within the Annutteliga Hammock Florida Forever Project

340 acres

In Hernando County

Prevent development and enhance connectivity between the Withlacoochee State Forest and the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area

Located along the border of the Springs Coast and Withlacoochee River watersheds

Help protect aquifer recharge and maintain water quality and quantity in the region

Expanded opportunities for outdoor recreation

'Leaving our home better to God than how we found it'

What they're saying:

"Under my administration, Florida has significantly expanded its land conservation efforts, and today’s conservation is a major milestone for the Florida Wildlife Corridor," DeSantis said. "By prioritizing conservation, we are not only supporting our natural resources, but also our rural economies and the future of our state."

"Florida’s conservation efforts are aimed at leaving our home better to God than how we found it," Uthmeier said. "Florida’s pristine natural beauty attracts visitors from around the world. Through this acquisition, we closed a major gap in the Wildlife Corridor and protected important agriculture and rural lands."

"Florida’s continued success depends on our ability to make responsible decisions today that will preserve and protect our land, water and working resources for generations to come," Simpson said. "The actions approved today reflect exactly that — a commitment to strategic conservation, productive land management and sustainable resource use. I’m proud to support efforts that not only protect our environment, but also strengthen Florida’s agricultural foundation and rural communities."

