Gov. DeSantis, First Lady highlight more than $200 million for Florida cancer research and treatment funding

The Brief From 2019-2024, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state has dedicated more than $800 million to cancer research and treatment funding, which is an increase of 114% from prior to his time in office. DeSantis has announced that more than $200 million will be allocated to cancer research and treatment funding in the state this year. The state is allocating $132.5 million to the Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program, $30 million for a new Cancer Connect Collaborative Incubator and will continue to fund the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund, providing $60 million.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis, Florida Department of Health Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and other health officials have announced more than $200 million that will be allocated to cancer research and treatment funding in the state.

More than $200 million allocated to cancer fight

What we know:

DeSantis and the other health leaders spoke on Wednesday from the Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville.

From 2019-2024, DeSantis said Florida has dedicated more than $800 million to cancer research and treatment funding, which is an increase of 114% from prior to his time in office. In this year's budget, DeSantis said there has been more than $200 million allocated to the fight.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a press conference on July 23, 2025, in Jacksonville.

The state is allocating $132.5 million to the Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program and $30 million for a new Cancer Connect Collaborative Incubator, focusing initially on pediatric cancer research. Additionally, the state will continue to fund the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund, providing $60 million. The Cancer Connect Collaborative Incubator will focus on specific areas of cancer research, rotating every five years, with an initial focus on pediatric cancer.

The proposed investments aim to boost cancer research, expand access to cutting-edge treatments, and foster collaboration among researchers and healthcare providers.

Ron DeSantis said he plans to do even more for the cause going forward.

‘Deadly and difficult diseases’

What they're saying:

DeSantis said one of the most important fights that both the state and country face is with cancer.

"I don't think there's a single person in this state who has not been affected by cancer, either directly or indirectly," he said. "Many Floridians are suffering from cancer or have recovered from cancer … it's something that has a huge, huge reach in terms of impact. … This makes Florida a major targeted investment in pediatric cancer research. We're building something really special. We don't want families to have to deal with a case of pediatric cancer, but as long as that happens, we want them to know that they've got the best options right here in the state of Florida."

Casey DeSantis was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2021. She underwent treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa and announced she was cancer-free in March 2022.

"I mean, this is so cool," Casey DeSantis said. "I'm so honored, happy and thankful … We've been able to give people hope."

Casey DeSantis has used her own fight with cancer to help inspire others and make changes in Florida.

Since becoming cancer free, the First Lady has shared her experience publicly to raise awareness about breast cancer and encourage others to get screened. She helped establish the Florida Cancer Connect Collaborative, which aims to improve cancer care and treatment, and has also proposed legislation to increase funding for cancer research and programs.

"There are times when you have a diagnosis like this that you go to bed at night, and you want to wake up and think that everything was just a bad dream, but every morning you wake up and realize that you're facing the reality of a cancer diagnosis, and it's extremely difficult," Casey DeSantis said. "Every day you've got to get up, and you've got to fight. I wasn't going to quit."

"I can't even imagine being in one of these situations," Ladapo said. "I can't accurately convey the value of this funding.

Cancer diagnoses across the U.S. and Florida

Big picture view:

According to the American Cancer Society, the United States is expected to see more than 2 million new cancer diagnoses in 2025, excluding non-melanoma skin cancers. More than 618,000 people are projected to die from cancer, which translates to roughly 5,500 new cases and 1,700 deaths per day.

In 2022, the age-adjusted cancer incidence rate in Florida was 474.1 per 100,000 people, according to the Florida Department of Health. Florida had the second-highest incidence rate of melanoma in the U.S., with more than 600 Floridians dying from melanoma each year.