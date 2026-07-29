Good Samaritan rescues bedridden man from burning Osceola County home

The Brief A Good Samaritan rescued a bedridden man from a burning home in Osceola County before firefighters arrived. The man was hospitalized, but officials have not released an update on his condition. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A Good Samaritan is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a bedridden man from a burning home in Osceola County before firefighters arrived.

The fire broke out at a home on Alderwood Drive in the Buena Ventura Lakes community.

What we know:

Video from the scene showed flames tearing through the roof as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Neighbors said the bedridden man was asleep when the fire started. Osceola County Fire Rescue confirmed that a bystander entered the burning home and pulled the man to safety.

"I'm telling you, that's a hero," witness Jimmie Concepcion said. "That's a person that really deserves many blessings from the Lord because he did something that probably a lot of people would not do because of being scared."

Neighbors said they are grateful the man survived because of the Good Samaritan's quick actions.

What we don't know:

The rescued man was taken to a hospital. Officials have not released an update on his condition.

Fire investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.