Good Samaritan helps rescue trapped sea turtle on Brevard County beach

The Brief A runner found a nesting sea turtle trapped beneath a beach crossover and called for help. The Sea Turtle Preservation Society rescued the turtle, which later returned safely to the ocean. Conservationists are urging simple beach crossover modifications to prevent future turtle entrapments.



A morning run at Bonsteel Beach Park turned into a wildlife rescue after a Brevard County woman discovered a nesting sea turtle trapped beneath a beach crossover and unable to return to the ocean.

Sage Lajoie said she makes a habit of checking beach crossovers while running because a turtle she found trapped beneath one last year did not survive.

What they're saying:

Lajoie found a female sea turtle buried beneath the wooden crossover and unable to free itself. "Immediately I started digging," she said, before calling the Sea Turtle Preservation Society for help.

The rescue carried special meaning for Lajoie, who said she still thinks about the turtle that died last year.

"I have been absolutely torn up. I felt like it was my responsibility to find her. She's right by my neighborhood. I'm on the beach every day," she said.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Volunteers with the Sea Turtle Preservation Society arrived and helped free the turtle. Communications Director Joel Cohen said Lajoie's quick actions likely saved the animal's life.

"It's very heartwarming," Cohen said, adding that he is encouraged to see residents watching out for nesting sea turtles.

Cohen said beach crossovers have become a recurring hazard for nesting turtles in Brevard County and encouraged beachgoers to check beneath them during nesting season.

"You go down to the beach in the morning, look under the crossover," he said.

He said the problem is preventable because the structures are manmade.

"It's a human cause. The humans can fix it," Cohen said.

He said inexpensive modifications, such as installing wooden slats across the front of crossovers, can keep turtles from becoming trapped.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"We've done it with some private residences. It was very low cost. They did it themselves," Cohen said.

After being freed, the turtle rested on the beach for about 30 minutes while volunteers cooled it with wet towels before it returned safely to the ocean.

"It's just such a relief. You just feel so happy for them," Lajoie said.

What you can do:

The Sea Turtle Preservation Society is asking anyone who finds a sea turtle in distress to call the organization immediately. Volunteers can provide guidance over the phone and respond to the scene as quickly as possible.