'Good job!': K9 helps find missing Florida child with autism

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 2:35PM
VIDEO: K9 Beau helps find missing child in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - What a good boy! Beau, a K9 officer with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, is being praised after he successfully helped find a missing child with autism in Crestview. 

Officials said the K9 found the child about 10 minutes after he took a sniff of the 8-year-old boy's shirt to find his scent.

Beau, alongside his handler Deputy Tim Patterson, found the young boy standing in the bushes behind a house.

Authorities said the incident was Beau's first official time finding someone for the sheriff's office, which earned him praise along with ham and bacon. 