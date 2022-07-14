'God is awesome!' As troopers search for Osceola hit-and-run suspect, mother is relieved her daughter survived

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who hit a woman in Kissimmee and reportedly dragged her under the car.

Troopers said the hit-and-run crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday along Lake Shore Boulevard by Partin Settlement Road, near the water treatment plant.

Jenna Jackson, the 33-year-old victim of the crash, has since been discharged from the hospital. Her mother Donna describes what happened.

"Was dragged along with her bike underneath the vehicle for 50 feet. And on top of that, six or seven cars went by. The both of them, nobody stopped, " Donna said.

FHP said Jenna’s boyfriend Justin Williams was also riding a bicycle when a car crashed into them and then took off.

"I went up in the air over the top of the car and I saw her get hit, and I rolled over to the back of the car," Williams said. "A black car hit, and it kept going."

Williams said Jenna was bleeding bad. "I took my shirt off and wrapped her head around it and people were just passing by not stopping," he said.

"Road rash every part of her body. Her butt, legs, everywhere. Her head was split open. She’s got stitches" Donna said.

Her hearing aids worth $5,000 were also destroyed.

Investigators said the suspect was in a black or navy sedan, possibly a Chrysler Sebring.

"Somebody please come forward," Donna said. They think someone knows something.

"I want to get the person prosecuted, put in jail for the animal that they are, that caused this for my daughter. They treated her like trash," Donna said.

As she encourages witnesses to call FHP, Donna realizes that it’s a miracle her daughter is alive. "God’s awesome. She had a guardian angel looking out for her that day."

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.