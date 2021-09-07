'Goblins & Giggles' returns to Gaylord Palms Resort

article

Things are getting spooky at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee with the return of the family-friendly Halloween event Goblins & Giggles Weekends!

The resort will host 13 special events during the celebration that begins Sept. 10 and runs through Oct. 31.

Shelley Stein, a descendant of Frankenstein’s monster, is just one of the delightfully creepy characters guests will meet at Gaylord Palms’ Goblins & Giggles Weekends Halloween celebration. The resort has created 13 events and activities for Expand

Guests meet some of the nicest ghouls around in Ghoul School. Young descendants of some of the most famous monsters in Halloween history – including (L-R) Shelley Stein, Jake L. Hyde, Mandy Kin and Boris Beats – take center stage in this new, interac Expand

"Guests can get their bones moving in a Halloween dance party, savor some witches’ brew in a frightfully delicious pop-up bar, solve puzzles to break the clutches of a mischievous witch in a themed escape room, get their share of sweet treats and more," the resort said in a press release.

MORE HALLOWEEN NEWS: Behind-the-screams: Inside Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights

There’s family fun for everyone with new live shows, character interactions, costume contests and plenty of candy.

Creepy cocktails and mysterious mocktails are on the menu at the Wicked Brews Spookeasy, a Halloween-themed pop-up bar. Guests can enjoy a new selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic craft beverages, specially created by the resort’smixologists, in Expand

Some of the activities families can enjoy during Goblins & Giggles Weekends include:

Young spirits are invited to join Morgana the Witch, Vlad the Vampire and Grimm the Good-Hearted Goblin for the Monster Mash Bash Dance Party and Costume Contest. Monster Mash Bash takes place each Saturday during the event and is included for guests who book a Goblins & Giggles Weekends package. Tickets may be purchased separately for $9.99 per person, based on availability.

Elaborate pumpkin art is showcased on the Jack-O’-Lantern Walk, with crafty pumpkin carvings inspired by the spirit of the Sunshine State displayed inside the hotel’s atrium. Admission is free.

Spookley takes center stage in the Hide & Seek Scavenger Hunt featuring Spookley the Square Pumpkin --inviting guests to solve puzzles that reveal his eight hiding spots around the resort. The scavenger hunt is offered daily and admission is $12.99 per person.

Guests meet some of the nicest ghouls around in Ghoul School. Young descendants of some of the most famous monsters in Halloween history take center stage in this new, interactive show. Ghoul School takes place each Friday and Saturday night during the event. Ticketsare $12.99 per person.

Creepy cocktails and mysterious mocktails are on the menu at the Wicked Brews Spookeasy, a Halloween-themed pop-up bar. Guests can enjoy a new selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic craft beverages, specially created by the resort’s mixologists, in surroundings that conjure up the spirit(s) of a haunted, Prohibition-era pub.

Advertisement

You can find more information about the event and tickets HERE.